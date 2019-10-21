Sofia Richie & More Stars Share Horrifying Pics From LA Brush Fire As Flames Close In On Homes

It was a scary day for many stars as a terrifying brushfire came dangerously close to many multimillion dollar homes in LA’s Pacific Palisades. Sofia Richie and more celebs shared pics and videos.

Many celebs got another terrifying reminder that some of the best real estate in Southern California comes with serious wildfire risks. A wind-driven brushfire ran up a hillside in the exclusive enclave of Pacific Palisades on Oct. 21, coming right up to the edges of multimillion dollar homes with exquisite oceanfront views. And due to its location between Santa Monica and Malibu, the huge plume of smoke was super close to stars like Sofia Richie, 21, and singer Cassie, 33, who shared scary videos to their Instagram stories which you can see here.

Sofia was driving through Malibu when firefighters were battling the 40 acres blaze. She shared a video while stopped at a stop light and a huge pillar of smoke could be seen over the next ridge line in the distance in front of her. She wrote “Oh no” over it, knowing how quickly brushfires can take out so many homes as evidenced in Nov. of 2018’s Woolsey Fire. In a matter of hours it jumped a major freeway in the San Fernando Valley and burned towards the ocean in Malibu. Celebs such as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke and Camille Grammer all lost their Malibu homes to the blaze.

Singer and newlywed Cassie showed a video from the seaside balcony of her Malibu home that showed a large plume of smoke coming from south of her in the Palisades and turning the sun above her a brownish orange from all of the ash in the air. “Smoke from the fire in Pacific Palisades right now,” she wrote on one pic that showed the darkened sun.

Celebs such as Matt Damon, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Reese Witherspoon all have homes in the Palisades and they were on the mind of broadcaster Maria Shriver, 63. Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s mom tweeted out aerial video from a local TV news station of the flames brushing up against homes and wrote: “Thinking of everyone impacted by these horrific fires and of our firefighters who time and time again run towards danger in order to keep the rest of us safe. God bless. Stay safe #PalisadesFire.”

Thinking of everyone impacted by these horrific fires and of our firefighters who time and time again run towards danger in order to keep the rest of us safe. God bless. Stay safe 🙏 #PalisadesFire https://t.co/DZZi8Wk0jY — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 21, 2019

Fortunately firefighters were able to stop the fire before it burned down any homes and no one was injured in the blaze. But it was a stark reminder of how dangerous the October and November months can be in California when the Santa Ana winds roll in. A one acre brushfire can blow up into a major disaster if not brought under control quickly.