Camila Cabello Fires Back With Emphatic Response Amidst Rumors She & Shawn Mendes Broke Up

Camila Cabello is so not about the drama! The singer took to her Instagram story to squash rumors that she and Shawn Mendes had broken up with a cheeky response.

Camila Cabello, 22, is taking rumors that she and Shawn Mendes, 21, broke up with a bit of humor. The “Havana” singer took to her Instagram Story on Oct. 20 and called out a publication running a story that the pair had gone their separate ways. In the post, Camila took a screen shot of the outlet, on snapchat, leading with the headline “Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up.” The “Never Be the Same” songstress captioned the snap with, “Well when THE F**K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes.” Yikes! Of course, it was all in jest, as Camila and Shawn are still going strong.

The couple shut down rumors days before on Oct. 19 when Shawn posted a super romantic pic of the “Señorita” collaborators. In the photo, Camila gave Shawn a kiss on the cheek as the “In My Blood” singer lovingly wrapped his arm around his lady. The caption of the post was short and sweet, with Shawn leaving a simple black heart, tagging New York as the location. Camila was quick to comment on the adorable post, leaving four arrow-through-heart emojis. Clearly, these two were staving off any rumors that they were heading for a split.

Rumors started swirling that the duo was breaking up after Shawn deleted a hilarious video from his Instagram account of the pair kissing — well, sort of. The video was clearly a joke, as Camila proceeded to basically lick Shawn’s face throughout the clip! Some followers, who weren’t in on the joke, didn’t exactly get it. Once it was deleted, fans began to speculate that the duo were headed for a split. But the pair has been going strong for months.

Camila even gushed about her man with ITV’s Lorraine on Oct. 7, saying, “I’m so happy. I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I’m really happy.” Shawn has even been a major inspiration for Camila, especially when it comes to her upcoming album. “It was inspired by…I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album,” Camila said, referencing her relationship with Shawn. “That’s what inspired Romance and it being about falling in love. All of the stories are just my life and what’s happened the last two years.” After another day of fending off rumors, it seems like Camila and Shawn’s romance is better than ever!