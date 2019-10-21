Dream Kardashian, 2, Rocks Pigtails While At The Pumpkin Patch With Blac Chyna & King Cairo, 7

Blac Chyna spent Sunday at the pumpkin patch with her 2-year-old daughter Dream, and son King, 7! The proud mom shared fun moments of her ‘dare devil’ kids as Dream hit the petting zoo and King went on a bungee trampoline ride.

Blac Chyna had the cutest family day with her kids, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo on Sunday, October 21. The model, 31, took her 2-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son to the pumpkin patch in California, where she made sure to document the fun-filled day. Dream looked adorable with her hair styled in two curly pigtails, while King, who’s gotten so tall, let his long braids down in one snap.

“So much fun at the pumpkin patch with King N Dream,” Chyna captioned a cute video of her daughter standing inside a rabbit cage at the petting zoo. Dream, who Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, chased around a rabbit at the outdoor petting zoo in the clip. “This rabbit is super soft,” Dream tells her mom, right before running off in her blue sneakers, sweatshirt and leggings.

Chyna gushed over her “daredevil babies” in another post, which showed off Dream and King on different rides at the pumpkin patch. King jumped sky high on a trampoline while strapped into bungee cords, as seen in the first video his mom shared. A second clip showed Dream enjoying a spinning pumpkin ride with a friend.

Chyna and her kids were joined by family friend, Cecy Nguyen and her two sons. “Family first,” she captioned a photo of the group standing in front of a hay stack, surrounded by pumpkins and corn stocks.

King looked so grown in his white Gucci tee with denim jeans on and grey sneakers. Chyna, who was pictured holding dream, showed off her curves in a forest green Adidas tracksuit and white sneakers. She wore glasses and carried a small white backpack during the fall outing.

Just before Chyna took her son and daughter to the pumpkin patch, she celebrated King’s 7th birthday on October 16, with a few throwback photos that included his dad, Tyga. Meanwhile, Dream has been spending a ton of time with her own girl squad, cousins, Stormi Webster, Chicago West, and True Thompson. Kylie Jenner shared cute clips of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner generation playing on a jungle gym on October 4.