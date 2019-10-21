See Pic
Ariel Winter Spotted Hugging Levi Meaden On Friendly Outing After Breakup — Pic

Ariel Winter
There’s no bad blood between these two exes. Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden shared a sweet hug after they left a studio on Oct. 20. This comes nearly two weeks after news broke of their breakup.

Ariel Winter, 21, and ex-boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32, were spotted hanging out on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. The two were seen outside a studio in North Hollywood hugging and there seemed to be no evidence of tension between the former couple. Ariel reached up for the hug and wrapped her arm around Levi. Ariel and Levi kept things super casual, with Ariel wearing a grey long sleeve shirt and black leggings. Levi had on a long sleeve burgundy shirt with black denim jeans.

This outing definitely raises some eyebrows. News broke on Oct. 11 that Ariel and Levi split up after nearly 3 years together. The couple hadn’t been seen out in public together for quite some time. A year after they started dating in 2016, Ariel revealed that she and Levi had moved in together. She told Jimmy Kimmel that Levi does all the cooking and “takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great. He does all that.”

Ariel was seen having dinner with her good friend, actor Luke Benward, 24, on Oct. 7. She’s also been staying busy filming the final season of Modern Family. Ariel recently guest-starred on an episode of Law & Order: SVU. When she’s not filming, she’s been hitting the gym and staying fit.

Ariel and Levi have yet to make a public statement about their breakup. The actress gushed about Levi in an interview back in July 2019. “He’s a wonderful person. He’s always there for me … all the time,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s always trying to make me feel good about myself, but also just to be there for me as a person, you know?”