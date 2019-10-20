Teresa Giudice Not Concerned With Joe While She Parties – It’s Part Of Her Job To Support The Family

Teresa Giudice has been traveling to a lot of fun different places, including Miami and Las Vegas, to make appearances for money as her husband, Joe Giudice, spends time in Italy.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is focusing on her work right now, including attending parties, and she’s not letting her husband Joe Giudice, 47, who is staying in his native country of Italy, and his pending deportation stop her! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was recently spotted looking sexy in a queen-inspired costume at the pre-All Hallow’s Eve party at Florida’s Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Oct. 17 and she was joined by her brother Joe Gorga, 40, and his wife Melissa Gorga, 40. They were all smiles as they made their way through the event and Teresa, especially seemed to enjoy the opportunity to be there.

“Teresa is not thinking about Joe’s thoughts when she’s off in Miami or Vegas or wherever she may be because she’s busy working,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “All of these appearances, trips, etc. are a part of her job and she’s solely supporting a family of six right now, so she takes every opportunity that comes her way and does not miss a beat and Joe knows this. He doesn’t do social media or read what’s on the internet and he’s halfway across the world, so he doesn’t even really know where she is unless they talk, which they still do all of the time because of the girls and the ongoing case.”

Although Teresa may be having a good time during her work stops, she understands that supporting her and Joe’s four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, is what’s most important and she doesn’t let distance stop her from making sure everyone is okay. “When she’s away, she’s constantly calling Gia and the other girls and her father to make sure everyone is at their proper activities and doing what they need to do. She’s amazing,” the source explained. “She gets a ton of help from her father, her friends, and even her brother and sister-in-law (Joe and Melissa) have pitched in a ton. Joe going away has brought the family closer together. They come over and see the girls and Teresa’s father even more now.”