Kris Jenner , 63, Glitters At Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding In A Long Gown With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner looked absolutely stunning at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding in a long, glittery gown as her boyfriend Corey Gamble escorted her on her friend’s big day.

Kris Jenner, 63, is like a fine wine — she just keeps getting better with age! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wowed in a long, glittery gown at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding on Saturday, Oct. 19 as her 38-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble, escorted her on her friend’s big day. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch looked absolutely radiant in a form-fitting black gown that showed off her incredible curves in all the right places. The long black gown featured stunning silver and gold embellishments across the chest of the gown, which made Kris look like the absolute queen that she is!

The reality star wore her dark pixie cut swept to one side across her forehead, and opted for a smokey eye look to compliment the black gown she sported. Kris finished off her look by rocking nude lips and showing off her glowing skin. Seriously Kris, send us your skincare secrets, stat!

Kris’ hunky boyfriend, Corey, was also dressed to the nines for the big event. Corey opted for a sleek black suit, crisp white shirt, and no tie as he walked side by side with his lovely lady.

Jennifer’s wedding was packed with A-list guests! Adele, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, and more stars attended the Rhode Island ceremony and watched as Jennifer and Cooke Maroney exchanged “I do’s” and promised to love each other for the rest of their lives.