Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Strapless Corset Mini Dress & Leather Boots For Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

Kourtney Kardashian
Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a strapless corset mini dress and knee-high leather boots in a series of sultry pics posted to her Instagram account on Oct. 19.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is one hot mama! The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Oct. 19 and posted a series of pics of herself posing on the street in one of her sexiest photoshoots to date, which you can see here! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked as hot as ever as she struck a pose in a strapless, black corset mini dress while holding a glass bottle of Coca Cola outside of a convenience store. In one photo where she’s turned to the side, beautiful lace detailing of the corset Kourtney’s rocking can be seen, which gives her sultry look even more flair!

Kourtney added a pair of leather, knee-high boots to her BDSM-inspired outfit and accessorized with a tiny black clutch to pull the entire look together. The Poosh founder wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and large, geometric sunglasses that added a mysterious, edgy vibe to her super sexy ensemble. A cameraman accompanied Kourtney and two other men on her sexy shoot, although it’s not clear what exactly the reality star was filming. 

Kourtney’s been a roll with her fashion choices lately! On Oct. 18, she totally rocked a pair of blue leather pants and a sexy, one-shoulder top while out and about in West Hollywood, where she was seen dining at popular restaurant Nobu. To say she totally slayed in the edgy outfit is an understatement!

On Sept. 28, Kourt looked fresh-faced and ready to take on the day in an all-white, elongating outfit as she stepped out to breakfast with friends in her hometown of Calabasas, California. Seriously, there’s no stopping this fashionista — Kourtney looks great in everything she wears!