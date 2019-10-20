Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Strapless Corset Mini Dress & Leather Boots For Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a strapless corset mini dress and knee-high leather boots in a series of sultry pics posted to her Instagram account on Oct. 19.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is one hot mama! The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Oct. 19 and posted a series of pics of herself posing on the street in one of her sexiest photoshoots to date, which you can see here! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked as hot as ever as she struck a pose in a strapless, black corset mini dress while holding a glass bottle of Coca Cola outside of a convenience store. In one photo where she’s turned to the side, beautiful lace detailing of the corset Kourtney’s rocking can be seen, which gives her sultry look even more flair!

Kourtney added a pair of leather, knee-high boots to her BDSM-inspired outfit and accessorized with a tiny black clutch to pull the entire look together. The Poosh founder wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and large, geometric sunglasses that added a mysterious, edgy vibe to her super sexy ensemble. A cameraman accompanied Kourtney and two other men on her sexy shoot, although it’s not clear what exactly the reality star was filming.

Kourtney’s been a roll with her fashion choices lately! On Oct. 18, she totally rocked a pair of blue leather pants and a sexy, one-shoulder top while out and about in West Hollywood, where she was seen dining at popular restaurant Nobu. To say she totally slayed in the edgy outfit is an understatement!

On Sept. 28, Kourt looked fresh-faced and ready to take on the day in an all-white, elongating outfit as she stepped out to breakfast with friends in her hometown of Calabasas, California. Seriously, there’s no stopping this fashionista — Kourtney looks great in everything she wears!