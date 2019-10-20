See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ariana Biermann, 18, Stuns As Mom Kim Zolciak’s Twin With New Hairdo — See Pics

Ariana Biermann looks like her mom’s twin in a new series of Instagram pics that show off her long, luscious locks.

Hold up — we have to do a double take here, because Ariana Biermann, 18, is the spitting image of her famous mama, Kim Zolciak! The teen daughter of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a series of stunning pictures on Instagram on Oct. 19, showing off her new ‘do for all to see! “Birthday hair done by the queen @hairby_chrissy 💗,” the blonde bombshell — who just turned 18 on Oct. 17 — captioned the pics. 

Ariana showed off her wavy, waist length hair as she smiled for the camera, donning a grey, off the shoulder top and opting for nude lips, glowing skin, and minimal eye makeup. To say Ariana absolutely slayed her mini-selfie shoot is the understatement of the year! Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of Ariana’s gorgeous blonde locks. “You are beautiful,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “You look so amazingly happy in this photo…I hope you had a great birthday 💗.” Ariana’s sister Brielle even got in on the hair praise, writing, “So gorgeous,” and one fan clearly had wedding bells on the brain, writing, “My future Wife type shii 🤩.”

On Oct. 17, mom Kim posted a sweet tribute to her grown-up daughter, posting an adorable pic of the two of them at dinner together. “My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 18 today!! These last 18 yrs have been so incredible ❤️You have brought so much joy to our entire family! You gave me more strength then you will ever know! You taught me more than I honestly thought I could ever learn… We made it!! I always knew we would 💫 I am so proud of you and the woman you have become. Your heart, kindness, generosity, constant willingness to help, determination and drive doesn’t go unnoticed! You truly AMAZE me😍,” she gushed in the caption of the photo.

View this post on Instagram

birthday hair done by the queen @hairby_chrissy 💗

A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on

Ariana sweetly responded to the message, writing, “I love you so much!! thank you for everything you do for me and for making me the person I am today! you have taught me so much, ur the best mom anyone could ever ask for! thank you for an amazing birthday!💗.” How lucky are these two to have the amazing mother-daughter relationship that they do? Happy birthday again, Ariana!