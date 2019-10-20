Amber Rose took to Instagram to post a series of hilarious behind-the-scenes photos of her family right before she gave birth to her new son, Slash Electric.

Amber Rose, 35, just gave birth to a new baby boy, Slash Electric, on Oct. 11, and now the podcast host and model is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the moments right before she went into labor. “Meanwhile this is my Family while I was having Contractions 😒🙄😂👶🏽🥰🙏🏽❤️ #SlashElectric,” she captioned a series of pictures posted to Instagram on Oct. 19. The first photo shows Amber lying in a hospital bed hooked up to monitors while a family member gently places her hand on Amber’s stomach. Although Amber looks to be in a bit of pain (after all, she is about to push a baby out), the rest of her family is seemingly in good spirits as they joked around while waiting for the new little guy to arrive.

Amber’s boyfriend and Slash’s father, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 32, appears in the second pic, as he took a blurry selfie while Amber is clearly having a contraction in the background. The next pic shows Amber’s assistant, Isiah Joseph, goofing around with Amber’s six-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, as Sebastian stuffed a pillow up his shirt to mimic his mom’s pregnant belly. The next pic shows him “giving birth” to the pillow, which honestly should be framed and put up over a fireplace, because it’s pure comedic gold.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the hysterical photos! One fan said, “I’m cracking up, I love this energy 😂,” while another wrote, “They were entertaining you through the pain😊,” and another said, “Omg! Your son. 😂 He was totally empathizing with mom. 💙.”

It’s safe to say Sebastian stole the show with this one, and even celebrities couldn’t get enough the Amber’s family’s antics. “Omg Bash is sending meeeee 😩😩😩😩😂😂,” celebrity makeup artist Joanna Skimkin commented, while Christina Milian simply wrote a string of heart-eye emojis. Congrats again on your new addition to your amazing family, Amber!