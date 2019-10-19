Wendy Williams Stuns In Plunging Floor-Length Leopard Print Gown — See Pics

Wendy Williams wowed in a floor-length leopard print gown that showed off her amazing curves while out on the town on Oct. 18.

Meow! Wendy Williams, 55, proved yet again that she’s one seriously sexy lady as she hit the town with friends for a night out on Oct. 18. The talk show host looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length leopard print gown that hugged her curves in all the right places as she left Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Wendy showed off her lovely assets in the plunging gown, which also showcased her tiny, toned waist. The blonde bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted down the middle in beautiful waves that nearly reached her waist, and opted for a smokey eye and thick, luscious lashes that gave her entire look a sultry, seductive vibe. Wendy kept her lips neutral, which kept her look both sexy and slightly toned down — in a good way, obviously! The television personality accessorized her glam look with a blinged out necklace, silver bracelet, and a small black purse to tie it all together.

Earlier this week on Oct. 17, Wendy received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she gave an emotional speech and talked about her “tough year.” “The elephant in the room knows that I’ve had a tough year,” she began. “Slowly but surely I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days. If you don’t believe in yourself who is going to believe in you? Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you have to make some hard decisions.”

In April of this year, Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly twenty-two years, Kevin Hunter. The former couple has one son together: 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr.