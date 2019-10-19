Serena Williams Shares Adorable Pics Of Alexis Olympia, 2, As Flower Girl For Friend’s Wedding

Serena Williams shared pictures of her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, all dressed up as a flower girl in a friend’s wedding, and the pics are almost too cute for words!

Holy mother of cuteness! Serena Williams, 38, posted a series of pictures of her adorable 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia — who was the flower girl in a friend’s wedding — on her Instagram account on Oct. 19. The pictures, which you can see here, show Alexis Olympia all decked out in a tiny one-shoulder, peach colored gown with bow detailing on the shoulder and a tutu-like skirt. The little cutie pie wore her hair in bantu knots and showed off her gorgeous smile as she held a bouquet of flowers while walking down the aisle. “She took her flower girl job very seriously!!! @hexner14 @js_poodles congrats. So happy for you both,” Serena captioned the photo series. Could Alexis Olympia BE any cuter?

The answer to that question is a hard “yes,” because the next photo in the series shows little Alexis Olympia carrying a basket of flower petals as she posed in an outdoor gazebo, and the pic after that shows her sprawled out on the floor looking like she was ready for a nap. Can you blame her, though? Flower girl duties are demanding, especially when you’re only two years old!

Serena also posted a family pic of herself and her husband Alexis Ohanian each holding hands with their darling daughter. The proud parents looked classy and sophisticated in their wedding getups, with Serena sporting a beautiful, light pink criss-cross halter gown, while hubby Alexis looked dapper as all heck in a dark grey tux and light pink tie.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the family’s dressed-up attire, and rightfully so! “These pics are so adorable! You have a beautiful family!💕💕,” one social media user wrote, while another said, “OMG! She looks like a princess!” We have to agree — she looks totally like a princess!