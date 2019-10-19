Rihanna looked amazing and gave off a sexy vibe when she appeared in a video that helped promote the body sparkle product from her beauty line, Fenty Beauty on Oct. 18.

Rihanna, 31, is literally shimmering in her latest social media appearance! The singer’s beauty brand Fenty Beauty’s Instagram page posted a new video promoting their eye-catching product, the 3D holographic body sparkle, on Oct. 18 and it featured her trying out the product. The brunette beauty was holding the sparkle case while wearing a pink bikini top in the clip, and she sensually rubs the sparkle all over her chest with a brush. Due to the slow mo action of the video, RiRi was definitely giving off a true sexy vibe and looking fantastic while doing so!

“’I’m just saying, #DIAMONDBOMBII is sexy af’- y’all heard @badgalriri! Get ya shine right, get ya mind right in that 3D holographic body sparkle 💎✨ Available at fentybeauty.com,” the caption for the video read.

In addition to her latest Fenty video, Rihanna showed off another slow-motion video on her own Instagram page. In the Oct. 18 post, she’s strutting her stuff outside in a pink beachwear ensemble. Her outfit included a pink tie-dye cover up dress, sandals, and sunglasses. She also held a pink clutch as she made her way down the pavement near some flowers and looked like a true fashion icon.

We hope to see more incredible videos of Rihanna in the near future. With her radiating force on social media and beyond, it’s easy to understand why she has so many admirers!