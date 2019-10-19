Watch
Hollywood Life

Rihanna Sensuously Applies New Sexy Fenty 3D Body Sparkle To Her Chest In String Bikini — Watch

MEGA
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna Steals the Show in All White at the Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC . She arrived to the Fenty Beauty Sponsored event, which is run by her longtime hairdresser Yusef Williams after Midnight to present an award. She stunned in all White as she took a long walk inside the venue Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5121921 131019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Rihanna attends the "Rihanna" book launch event at the Guggenheim Museum, in New York "Rihanna" Book Launch Event, New York, USA - 11 Oct 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rihanna wearing an all-white outfit attends an event for Faberge in Soho, London. Pictured: Rihanna, Robyn Rihanna Fenty BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rihanna looked amazing and gave off a sexy vibe when she appeared in a video that helped promote the body sparkle product from her beauty line, Fenty Beauty on Oct. 18.

Rihanna, 31, is literally shimmering in her latest social media appearance! The singer’s beauty brand Fenty Beauty’s Instagram page posted a new video promoting their eye-catching product, the 3D holographic body sparkle, on Oct. 18 and it featured her trying out the product. The brunette beauty was holding the sparkle case while wearing a pink bikini top in the clip, and she sensually rubs the sparkle all over her chest with a brush. Due to the slow mo action of the video, RiRi was definitely giving off a true sexy vibe and looking fantastic while doing so!

“’I’m just saying, #DIAMONDBOMBII is sexy af’- y’all heard @badgalriri! Get ya shine right, get ya mind right in that 3D holographic body sparkle 💎✨ Available at fentybeauty.com,” the caption for the video read.

In addition to her latest Fenty video, Rihanna showed off another slow-motion video on her own Instagram page. In the Oct. 18 post, she’s strutting her stuff outside in a pink beachwear ensemble. Her outfit included a pink tie-dye cover up dress, sandals, and sunglasses. She also held a pink clutch as she made her way down the pavement near some flowers and looked like a true fashion icon.

We hope to see more incredible videos of Rihanna in the near future. With her radiating force on social media and beyond, it’s easy to understand why she has so many admirers!