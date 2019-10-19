Watch
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Cover Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' In New Video — Watch

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson hopped on the Kylie Jenner train and covered ‘Rise & Shine’ in a new video posted to Instagram on Oct. 18.

Rise and shine, everyone! Kylie Jenner’s viral moment has taken the internet by storm, and celebs from all over are getting in on the action. Miley Cyrus, 26, and Cody Simpson, 22, are the latest celebs to cover Kylie’s now-iconic tune; Miley posted a short but sweet video of the couple on Instagram singing and playing guitar in the bathroom. “Rise and shine,” Miley croons as Cody plays a simple tune on his guitar.

As of the time this article was written, the video, which Miley captioned, “your new alarm clock 🌞 ⏰,” garnered over six-million views. Fans flooded the comments section of Miley’s video to show their appreciation for her and Cody’s cover. “Vocalsss queeennnn,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Screen recording this to make it my alarm brb.” Miley’s older brother, Trace Cyrus, even approved, leaving the “rock on” emoji in the comments.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Miley and Cody covered the now-infamous bit. On Oct. 17, Miley tweeted a hilarious video depicting Kylie singing “Rise & Shine” on the Blind Auditions for The Voice, which she was a coach on for multiple seasons. The video shows fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and Alicia Keys all hitting their buttons at record pace the second Kylie starts singing. Sooo funny!

Miley and Cody aren’t the only celebs to get in on the “Rise & Shine” trend. Ariana Grande covered the clip and asked Kylie if she could sample it, to which Kylie told her yes, but on one condition — only if she could appear on the track AND in the video! Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga also got in on all the hoopla, posting his own nod to the Kylie in an Instagram pic of his orange and black tiger-striped luxury car. “Rise n shine,” he captioned the photo, which has over 800,000 likes. 