Jennifer Aniston Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Breaking Records, ‘Friends’ Reunion Pic & More

Between literally breaking Instagram by joining the social media platform and posting a full-on ‘Friends’ reunion pic, Jennifer Aniston is our official Instagram Queen of the Week!

Jennifer Aniston, 50, proved that it’s never too late to join in on the fun when it comes to social media! The Friends actress literally broke Instagram records this week when she unexpectedly joined the social media platform after refusing to do so for years, and did so by posting the ultimate Friends throwback pic! Jennifer posed with former co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, and captioned the pic, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻. The photo has over 13 million likes as of the time this post was published, with celebs from all over commenting on the epic selfie.

Salma Hayek commented, “Welcome to the madness 😘😘😘😘❤️💜💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” while the official Guinness Book of World Records account informed Jen, “Congrats Jen, you now officially hold the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on @instagram! 5 hrs and 16 mins ⏱️.” And The Bachelor franchise alum Kaitlyn Bristowe had the guts to ask the question every Friends fan has been wondering for the past two decades. “ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???” she quipped, to which Jennifer replied, “Well we’re on a break.”

Naturally, tons of people went wild over Jen’s answer to the question. “Well if you’re ready to move on… Send him my way please… 🙋🏻‍♀️Been looking for a ‘Ross’ for a loonng time! not a one to be found out here!🤷🏻‍♀️JS,” one user wrote, while another wrote, “So you’re finally admitting it!!!You were on a break!!!On a break you can sleep with whoever you want 😂 Kisses from Greece!!!”

Jen also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her monumental social media achievement, but when the late night talk show host asked Jennifer why she chose to finally join Instagram, she simply joked, “I don’t know. I’m just trying to build content.” And to that we say: job well done, ma’am!