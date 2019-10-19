‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Dishes On Having ‘Lots Of Sex’ With Fiance Mike Hill: ‘I Am In Love’

Cynthia Bailey gushed over fiance Mike Hill when she EXCLUSIVELY told HL about their steamy action in the bedroom during the Cynthia Bailey x Genlux Magazine Cover Release Party on Oct. 17.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, is glowing and it’s not because of her makeup! The Real Housewives of Atlanta was all smiles during the Cynthia Bailey x Genlux Magazine Cover Release Party at Sur in West Hollywood, CA on Oct. 17 and she EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HollywoodLife about her amazing romance with fiance Mike Hill. When asked the secret to looking great for her age, Cynthia admitted it all had to do with love. “Honey, I am in love, and I’m having lots of sex,” she gushed EXCLUSIVELY to us. “This glow is not from the highlighter, honey.”

Cynthia, who’s been engaged to Mike since July 26, also gave us some details on the upcoming wedding, including the date! “We are in the beginning stages. The date is 2020, which is basically 10-10-20, which I’m obsessed with my date,” she said. “Apparently a lot of people are as well. It’s a pretty popular date, so I have to find a location. I can’t tell you where it’s going to be at yet, can’t tell you a whole lot, but I’m actually starting to plan everything.”

Even though there are a lot of parts of the wedding that still need to be put in place, when it does happen, it will be shown on Bravo, according to Cynthia. “It will be televised,” she happily confirmed. Fans of the reality beauty can get ready to rejoice and watch what’s sure to be one of the biggest events of the year in the Real Housewives world!

Cynthia and Mike first met on Steve Harvey’s talk show Steve in Apr. 2018. Mike was one of three eligible bachelors Steve presented to Cynthia during her appearance on the show, and after learning more about him, she knew he was her choice! It looks like she made the right decision too since she seems to be looking and feeling better than ever!