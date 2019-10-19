Chris Brown Posts Adorable Pic Of Daughter Royalty & Pens Emotional Message About Fatherhood

Chris Brown posted a cute photo of his five-year-old daughter Royalty on Oct. 19 and its caption reflected his thoughts on being a father and how it’s changed him.

Chris Brown, 30, is learning how to be a better person, and it’s all because of his daughter Royalty. The singer shared a sweet message about the five-year-old and his experience in being a father to her on Instagram on Oct. 19 and posted a cute pic to go along with it. In the photo, a smiling Royalty can be seen posing in a gray sweater with multi-colored hearts on it and pink earmuffs as she stands next to another little girl and playfully sticks out her tongue to the camera.

“This generation will fix this planet… IM DOING MY BEST to allow my child to grow and teach me to be better. ALL THE FATHERS OUT THERE WHO DONT STEP UP TO THE PLATE, YOU ARE MISSING OUT ON WHAT LIVING REALLY IS. ❤️ #prouddad,” Chris captioned the photo.

Royalty’s own Instagram account, which is most likely run by her mom Nia Guzman, 36, posted a bunch of heart emojis in response to Chris’ post and fans followed suit with their own positive comments. “Beautiful,” one comment read while another called him a “great father”. “Keep it up, Chris,” a third follower responded while a fourth said, “You’re such an amazing daddy”.

Perhaps Chris is feeling a bit sentimental about fatherhood because he is reportedly expecting his second child with on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26. Although the couple has neither confirmed or denied the news, reports say they will welcome a son in the future, which is sure to only enhance Chris’ love of being a dad.

It’s always nice to see Chris showing love for his baby girl! We look forward to seeing more posts like his recent one in the future.