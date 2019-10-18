Interview
Wendy Williams Reveals What She Wants In A New Man After Splitting From Husband Kevin Hunter 

Wendy Williams is ‘slowly but surely’ adjusting to her new single life after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter! In a new interview, the host revealed the 2 things it would take for a man to date her these days and her relationship requirements are epic.

Wendy Williams is doin’ just fine navigating her new single life! The talk show host, 55, is admittedly dating and her social calendar is filled after she filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr. in April. And, for all the eligible bachelor’s out there, there’s two boxes that must be checked off to date Wendy. — “Good conversation and a heavy credit card,” she told TMZ at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on October 17.

“Wendy, what does it take to date you? What does it take to get with you?”, the cameraman asked the daytime host as she made her way through a screaming crowd of fans yelling, “Wendy! Wendy! Wendy!” She held her plaque and a bouquet of pink roses in one hand while facing personal questions head-on.

Wendy was on cloud 9 while in Hollywood on Thursday, October 17 — which has since been declared as Wendy Williams Day, following her star ceremony. Before unveiling her star, Wendy took the podium and addressed her “tough year.”

“The elephant in the room knows that I’ve had a tough year,” she admitted. Fans of the host will know that she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr., earlier this year after he fathered a child with another woman. Despite the public split, Wendy assured fans that she’s on the mend and doing well, especially after the “monumental day.”

As for the latest update on her personal life, Wendy has kept who she’s dating a mystery for the most part. While on her daytime talk show, she’s dropped some not-so-subtle hints that there is a new man in her life. From the clues she’s revealed, Wendy seems to be dating a handsome doctor with rather large muscles… (her words, not ours).