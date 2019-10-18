Tori Spelling Hasn’t Seen ‘Riverdale’s Tribute To Luke Perry: It’s Too ‘Hard For Me To Watch’

Tori Spelling ‘always’ tunes into ‘Riverdale,’ but can’t yet watch the show’s tribute to the late Luke Perry, which aired on Oct. 9. However, the actress revealed how she’s prepared to watch her ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-star’s special episode one day.

Tori Spelling, 46, is still mourning her dear friend and co-star, Luke Perry, who rocked television fans with his sudden passing at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019. With nearly a shared 10 years of filming Beverly Hills, 90210 together, Tori found it too difficult to tune into the Season 4 premiere of Riverdale, which aired on Oct. 9. It served as an emotional tribute to Luke, who played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, in The CW show. “I have not seen it yet. I always watch Riverdale with my kids and to be honest, since Luke passed, it’s been hard for me to watch it,” the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at Much Love Animal Rescue’s Spoken Woof benefit in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

Once Tori heals, she does plan on watching the episode one day. “So I have not seen the episode yet, but I have it on my DVR,” she told HollywoodLife. For others who have yet to watch the Season 4 premiere — SPOILER ALERT AHEAD — Archie (played by KJ Apa) was blindsided by a phone call in which he learned his dad, Fred (Luke), died in a hit and run. The community of Riverdale later pays its respects to Fred at a funeral, and the scene is hard to watch.

Luke passed away after suffering a “ischemic cerebrovascular accident,” which is a type of stroke, according to the actor’s death certificate from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, obtained by HollywoodLife. He is survived by his two children Sophie, 19, and Jack, 22, and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, 45.

At the Spoken Woof Benefit, Tori also gushed about her long-term work with the Much Love Animal Rescue! “So I got acquainted with the whole rescue organization industry of it all 20 years ago through Ruth Ann, my friend, who was my agent at the time. So I started with Much Love then and I’ve been working with them for almost 20 years,” Tori explained. Her first pooch is almost that old!

“All my dogs have been through Much Love, and my first dog with Much Love is still alive. He’s 19 years old, that’s how long I’ve been with Much Love,” Tory continued. “He was a foster at first. I said, ‘You know what? I don’t know much about foster work. I’ll try it. And then we’ve been together ever since. He’s seen me through every decade of my life, basically.”