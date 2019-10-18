Selena Gomez Confirms New Song Title ‘Lose You To Love Me’ & Fans Think It’s About Justin Bieber

Red alert, Selena Gomez fans! The singer just revealed her new song title and fans are already speculating that it’s about her old flame, Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez, 27, is back in the music game! The singer took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share the title of her new song and her single’s album art. Selena posted the black and white, tattered looking cover art with nothing but her expressionless face featured. At the bottom of the photo was the title fans have been waiting for: “Lose You To Love Me.” “I needed to lose you to love me. 10.23. Link in bio,” the singer captioned the pic. It’s felt like such a long time for fans since Selena released new music solo. Now that they have a glimpse at what to expect, it’s not just the album art and release date that fans are chatting about.

A number of fans are thinking that the song is about Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, 25. Many fans took to social media to air out their thoughts, with one commenting on Twitter, “Looking forward to hearing Selena Gomez’ new song. Based on the title “Lose you to love me” I’m pretty sure this song is about Justin Bieber.” Another fan chimed in on Twitter to add to the conversation, writing, “Justin Bieber stans crying because Selena Gomez’s new song might be about him. But his whole discography is about her, he is still googling her name to see her outfit and even his own wife is obsessed with her so stfu. He might get exposed and y’all are scared.” Wow! Even in the comments of the “Hands To Myself” singer’s Instagram post, one follower even tagged Justin and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22!

Selena dropped the title just two weeks after a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was “thriving,” after her ex married Hailey (for a second time). “She’s taken charge of her health and has been very consistent with all the important stuff like her nutrition and her sleep and her physical activity so her health is very stable right now. And emotionally she’s thriving,” our insider shared on Oct. 5. The singer, however, didn’t appear to be in high spirits when she posted a pic to Instagram on Oct. 7. The selfie, which Selena took while in bed, featured her wrapped up in blankets with a close up of her makeup-free face against a pillow, looking really sad. Her beautiful brown eyes appeared as if she had been crying and her caption was absolutely heartbreaking, as the 27-year-old wrote “Me, all the time.”

As fans know, Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship that went public at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they made their red carpet debut. The pair then called it quits in November 2012, before getting back together in September 2014. However, it was a short lived reconciliation when the couple split again in November 2014. From there, the former couple only continue to fuel rumors they would get back together, after being seen out and about several times over the years. Their most recent reconciliation was from Oct. 2017 until March 2018, after Sel’s split from The Weeknd. After they officially called it quits, Justin moved on to now wife, Hailey. To say it’s been a whirlwind for Selena would be an understatement and fans cannot wait to hear what she reveals in her new single when it drops on Oct. 23!