See Pic
Hollywood Life

Royalty Brown, 5, Rocks Gorgeous Braids & Flashes A Huge Smile In Kindergarten School Pic

Royalty Brown
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown'Welcome To My Life' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jun 2017Chris Brown Documentary "Welcome To My Life" - Los Angeles Premiere
Royalty Brown, daughter of Chris Brown 'Nights Of The Jack's' Friends & Family VIP Preview Night, Arrivals, King Gillette Ranch, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Oct 2019
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughterLos Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2
Chris Brown and daughter, Royalty are seen at the Power106 celebrity charity basketball game in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1132588 200915 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Norway Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

Chris Brown’s adorable 5-year-old daughter Royalty was all smiles in her new kindergarten school pic that was posted to her Instagram account on Oct. 17.

They grow up so fast, don’t they? Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty, 5, showed off her gorgeous smile and pearly whites in her new kindergarten school pic on Instagram on Oct. 17, which you can see here. Chris’ darling daughter, who he shares with Nia Guzman, looked like she was ready to be head of the class in a cute, blue and grey plaid jumper and white collared shirt underneath. Royalty wore her gorgeous long hair in boxer-style braids, complete with purple and transparent beads at the ends for an added touch of flare! The little cutie finished off her ready-for-school look with stud earrings — the perfect way to dress up (what looks like) a school uniform!

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise for the little girl’s kindergarten look. “Such a beauty 😍,” one social media user wrote, while another said, “Awww so precious 💜💜.” Strings of heart emojis also flooded the comments section, and people seriously could not get enough of Royalty’s grown-up look! “Mini Chris💕,” one Instagram user gushed, while another wrote, “I lovee those braids roro😍🥵.” If one thing’s for sure, fans love seeing pics of Chris’ mini-me lookalike daughter, and who can blame them? She’s the cutest!

Royalty has been having quite the week for a youngster! On Oct. 17, mom Nia took Royalty to Underwood Family Farms in the Los Angeles suburb of Moorpark, California for some fun autumn activities. The 5-year-old cutie pie looked like she was having the time of her life as she posed on a haystack surrounded by pumpkins while wearing a festive orange shirt that read “BOO!”, and even got her face painted while she was there. Talk about a great day!