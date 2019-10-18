Rihanna Slays In Daisy Dukes & Dramatic Red Top In Sexy New Video

She’s at it again! Rihanna looked absolutely flawless in a recent Instagram story, showing off her fit, fierce figure in a pair of denim short shorts and a glamorous red top.

Rihanna, 31 has been killing it in the fashion department lately. The “Work” singer posted a new video to her Instagram story on Oct. 17 and — as usual — she looked stunning. Rihanna shared the short clip with her fans, featuring her sporting a pair of denim short shorts and heals, with a beautiful red top. Rihanna popped her hip as she took the mirror selfie video and strutted forward, showing off her natural tresses. As she got closer to the full length mirror, Rihanna’s glamorous shirt came in full view and looked like a collection of the finest fabric flowing over her torso. It was such a fierce look, but it’s nothing new for the “Needed Me” songstress.

The singer looked drop-dead gorgeous on Oct. 12 while attending the 2019 Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC. Rihanna sported a skin tight white dress that showed off the curves of her body perfectly. Of course, Riri totally decked it out, fashioning diamonds by Loree Rodkin as her accessories, including a bedazzled chain choker necklace and a long diamond cross pendant, while diamond bangles decorated her wrists. But that wasn’t all! Rihanna also sported a pair of strappy white Fenty T-Heel Leather Square Sandals and a white leather purse. Honestly, there’s really nothing she can’t pull off.

But it’s not just her fashion choices where Rihanna always stands out. The performer has always been very candid about social issues that are important to her, and spoke out about whether or not she would ever consider performing during the Super Bowl halftime show. While appearing on her sixth cover for Vogue‘s November 2019, she openly shared how she turned down the opportunity for this year’s upcoming Super Bowl LIV in Miami. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” Rihanna shared with the outlet. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way,” Rihanna shared.

Whether it’s social issues or fashion looks, Rihanna is consistently making a bold statement. Fans love getting a glimpse of her looks through her social media platform. We know her Instagram story will continue to be a source of flawless Riri fashion content in the future!