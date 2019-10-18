Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Recreate Iconic ‘Friends’ Scene 20 Yrs. After Starring On Show Together

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon just delivered the ‘Friends’ content we’ve all been waiting for! They recreated an iconic scene when they played sisters on the show!

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston brought on the nostalgia during a recent interview, where they relived their Friends days. Back in 2000, Reese appeared on a few episodes of the hit show as Jill — the sister of Jennifer’s character, Rachel Green. And, although to two are great friends in real life, they were not so friendly siblings on-screen.

Friends fans will recall the scene where the blonde sisters bickered over Ross, played by David Schwimmer. Reese’s Jill briefly dated Ross, while (you already know) Jennifer’s Rachel had one of the longest running tv romances with Ross. Well, when Reese, 43, and Jennifer, 50, were tasked with remembering flashback photo moments between them during a recent interview, Access pulled out a photo from that memorable scene. After the leading ladies had a sweet moment of remembrance, they recreated the scene!

“Is this where you say the line that you love so much?” Jennifer asked, to which Reese replied, “This is, well, we can say the line. Do you remember your line?”

(Video credit: Instagram/Reese Witherspoon)

That’s when Jennifer was stumped as to what the line was. In her defense, she had a lot more Friends lines to remember back then. So, Reese helped her out and whispered the line in her ear.

“I say, ‘You can’t have Ross,’” Jennifer said, reenacting Rachel. Portraying Jill, Reese sassily replied, “Can’t have? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy.”

Reese loved the moment so much that she shared their recreation of the scene on her Instagram. “One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS!”, she captioned the video, adding the hashtag, “theGreenSisters”.

And, Oprah even commented: “This is the Friends content we DESERVE!” We’ll leave that there.

Reese and Jennifer were on hand to promote their new upcoming Apple+ series The Morning Show, in which they portray two journalists experiencing the aftermath of a male anchor’s #MeToo allegations. Reese and Jen will officially reunite in The Morning Show, when the series debuts on Apple TV+ this fall.