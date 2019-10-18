Nathan Griffith Arrested: Jenelle Evans’ Ex & Father Of Kaiser, 5, Reportedly Receives DUI

Nathan Griffith has been arrested for DUI after reportedly being found unconscious behind the wheel in North Carolina. Here’s what we know so far about Janelle Evans’ ex’s arrest.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith, 32, has reportedly been arrested for driving while impaired. Janelle Evans‘ ex-fiancé was spotted in Cary, North Carolina on October 17 sleeping behind the wheel of his car, according to police records obtained Radar Online. “He was found unconscious in the parking lot of grocery store Harris Teeter,” Cary Police Department Sergeant Mike Ring told the outlet. “His car was running. The fire department notified us when they realized it wasn’t medical, it was impairment.” The police arrested Nathan at 5:56pm after he failed a series of field sobriety tests, including horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one-leg stand.

He refused to take a breathalyzer test. “He was impaired,” Ring told Radar. “Empty alcohol containers were found in the car. No drugs were found at the scene.” Nathan is currently out on bond, the Wake County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. This is far from the first time that Nathan, who shares five-year-old son Kaiser Griffith with Janelle, 27, has been arrested for driving-related incidents. He was arrested for DUI in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in September 2013 while allegedly driving recklessly with Janelle in the car. She told police that she and Nathan were “trying to have sex” at the time.

He was also nabbed in April 2014 for driving with a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the road, giving a false name and address to officers, and resisting arrest. He was sent to jail for 47 days. Nathan was also arrested for domestic assault in March 2015 after an alleged “physical assault” at his and Janelle’s home. The charges were later dropped.

HollywoodLife has reached out to North Carolina police and Nathan’s rep for comment. This story is still developing; We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.