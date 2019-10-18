Lisa Rinna, 56, Reveals Rock-Hard Abs While Posing In Lingerie In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness

Lisa Rinna snapped a mirror selfie for a good cause! The ‘RHOBH’ star promoted Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a special set of undergarments, following the lead of other stars like Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian.

Lisa Rinna, 56, has seen her immediate family suffer from breast cancer, so she’s taking a stand. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress stripped down to a sporty nude lingerie set from The KiT Undergarments and took a mirror selfie — the resulting photo, shared to her Instagram on Oct. 18, generated proceeds for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund [WCRF]! “Both my Mom [Lois] and my sister [Nancy] are breast cancer survivors. 🙏🏻,” Lisa captioned the post. Explaining how her ab-bearing post was for a good cause, she added, “@thekitundergarments 💞proceeds go to @wcrfcure [WCRF].”

Lisa is joining a string of other celebrities that includes Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Nicole Richie, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Benson, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson and more who have all posted their respective photos in The KiT Undergarments’ pieces to fund research for breast cancer. In another post, Lisa gave a shout-out to the lingerie brand’s founder, Jamie Mizrahi, with a message that stayed on-brand to the Bravo star’s cheeky humor: “I said to founder @sweetbabyjamie Give me a reason to pose half naked for a good cause……Hunny! 🌸.”

Lisa loves showing off her toned body in lingerie or a bikini, almost as much as she loves showing off her dance moves. In a video shared on Sept. 23, Lisa instead rocked a lacy black bra and undies, courtesy of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand, to jam out to the designer’s hit “S&M.” Seriously, Lisa’s six-pack is something to marvel at — and she’s just three years away from her diamond birthday!

We’re frankly surprised Lisa didn’t bust a move in this latest post. The mom of two loves to get her groove on in Instagram videos, which even led Justin Bieber to comment that she’s “gotta chill.” Alas, Lisa posted another video of her dancing — that time to Bieber’s OG hit “Baby” — and he called the Bravo star “amazing,” so they’re all good now. Continue on with your “half naked” posts and dancing videos, Lisa.