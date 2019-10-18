Things got a little out of control when Lady Gaga invited a fan onstage with her during her concert on Oct. 17 — and it resulted on her falling to the floor and right into the crowd!

Lady Gaga hit the stage during her Las Vegas Enigma show on Oct. 17, and she had a little mishap during the show. Gaga happily interacted with a fan onstage at one point, and even trusted him enough to lift her off the ground and carry her! Unfortunately, he buckled under the pressure, and fell to the ground just moments after the singer was in his arms. Gaga and her excited fan crashed to the floor of the stage, then tumbled off the side and right into the crowd! It looked like quite a harsh fall, as concert-goers captured it all on video.

However, someone in the front row got footage of Gaga right after she fell, and she appeared to get right back up, with the help of some fans and security in the area. Meanwhile, other fans at the concert detailed Gaga’s ‘the show must go on’ mentality, and revealed that she popped right back onstage and continued the show. “Lady Gaga fell off the stage and then proceeded to kill the “Bad Romance” choreography like nothing ever happened,” someone wrote. “The level of professionalism…far too much!”

Apparently, the fan who dropped Gaga was extremely upset over the accident, but Gaga made a point to comfort him. “Gaga urged the fan who accidentally dropped her off stage not to blame himself as he was crying after the incident,” someone tweeted. “She then proceeded to perform the next song with him, asking for people on the Internet to be kind and not bully him: ‘It takes two to tango.'”

why did the spotlight follow them i'm crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/4cuxovvkHr — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped. Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

Lady Gaga’s Enigma residency continues with another show on Oct. 19, with various dates throughout November and December, as well. She’ll return to Vegas at the end of April and throughout May to continue the residency.