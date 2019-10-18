Kylie Jenner sure knows how to turn a viral moment into a profit! The 22-year-old makeup mogul just released a hilarious line of merch after a video of her singing to Stormi nearly broke the internet.

Rise and shine, y’all! Kylie Jenner, 22, nearly sent the world spinning off its axis after a video of her singing “Rise & Shine” on Oct. 16 went viral, and in true Kardashian-Jenner form, the young billionaire is turning her talent into profit. Two brand new hoodies featuring the now-iconic “Rise & Shine” slogan are available for purchase on Kylie’s webstore, The Kylie Shop, for $65 a pop, and we’ll be honest — they’re actually pretty great!

The black hoodie features Kylie’s face as the center of the sun in the upper left hand corner, while one sleeve reads “Riiise” and the other reads “Shiiinnee.” The white hoodie also features the same Kylie-sun decal, but has black music notes printed all over the front, along with “Riiise and Shiiinnee” in a very early-2000s Microsoft Powerpoint font. The unisex hoodies range in size from Small to XXL, and according to the shop, will take around 4-5 weeks to ship from the time of purchase. Sounds like the perfect Christmas gift for any Kylie fan, if you ask us!

It seems like celebs from all over are hopping on the “Rise & Shine” train, too. On Oct. 17, pop superstar Ariana Grande sang those now-infamous three little words in an Instagram story, and asked the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star if she could sample the song! “Yes, yes, you can, @ArianaGrande,” Kylie replied. “As long as I’m in the music video…”

Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, also got in on Kylie’s big moment. “Rise n shine,” he captioned an Instagram photo of an orange and black tiger-striped luxury car. However, there’s one famous gal who doesn’t prefer Kylie’s singing voice — her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi! In an impossibly adorable video posted to Kylie’s Instagram, Stormi politely requested to listen to dad Travis Scott’s music while listening to an audio clip of Kylie.