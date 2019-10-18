Kylie Jenner Bares All & Wears Nothing But A Sheet In Sexy New Bedroom Pics

Kylie recently split from boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 1-year-old Stormi — and is looking sexier than ever in her new photos!

Good morning Kylie Jenner! The 22-year-old owns Instagram on any given day, but the makeup mogul got our attention with a series of topless photos posted on Friday, Oct. 18! Kylie is seen wearing nothing but a bed sheet and diamond ring as she seductively looks at the camera — or a potential lover? Ooh la la! Her makeup adds to the flirty vibe with a bedroom-ready wing liner and matte brown lipstick, while her jet black hair gently falls around her face and to the left. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has often shared her makeup tips on social media, giving the pros a serious run for their money! Her go-to artist Ariel Tejada hinted Kylie did her own makeup in the pics, commenting “you are getting way too good at makeup.” Kylie captioned the revealing photos “Bbygirl” but didn’t share who the mysterious photographer was!

The flirty collection of photos comes only two weeks after Kylie announced her split from boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair began dating in 2017, and welcomed their first daughter Stormi Webster, 1, in February 2018. Travis and Kylie are continuing to co-parent their little girl, and were seen taking her to the pumpkin patch on Oct. 16! The Astroworld rapper seems to be taking some time off after a fall at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York on Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been keeping busy with ex-boyfriend Tyga, 29, leading many to believe their romance could be on again. Kylie and Tyga dated for several years before she began a relationship with Travis, and reconnected in Las Vegas when Kylie was in town for Sofia Richie‘s 21st birthday bash. The duo were both seen partying at Hyde Lounge on Oct. 6, but Kylie clapped back at accusations on Twitter. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she posted on Oct. 3. Previously, she has shared that the two are “on great terms.” The “Rack City” rapper seemingly referenced Kylie’s viral audio clip “Rise and Shine” in an Instagram caption on Oct. 18, suggesting the two are definitely in touch.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snaps, writing “lucky photographer” and “goddess.” Plenty of fans hilariously referenced her “rise and shine” viral moment from earlier in the week, which fit perfectly with the bedroom theme!