Kim Zolciak Gushes Over Daughter Ariana On 18th Birthday As They Sport Matching Blonde Locks

Ariana Biermann just turned the big 1-8, and mom Kim Zolciak can’t stop raving about her grown-up daughter!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, 41, can’t stop gushing about her daughter, Ariana Biermann, who just turned 18! The reality star posted an incredibly adorable message to Ariana on Instagram on her big day, along with a pic of the two — who look more like sisters than anything! “My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 18 today!! These last 18 yrs have been so incredible ❤️You have brought so much joy to our entire family! You gave me more strength then you will ever know! You taught me more than I honestly thought I could ever learn… We made it!! I always knew we would 💫 I am so proud of you and the woman you have become,” Kim wrote.

“Your heart, kindness, generosity, constant willingness to help, determination and drive doesn’t go unnoticed! You truly AMAZE me😍 I look forward to watching you move mountains, chase your dreams and accomplish all your goals! There is no doubt you are a force to be reckoned with. Your dad, siblings and I love you far beyond words could ever describe! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️ (I have so many pics to post of my baby but we just took this real quick at dinner) ❤️,” she finished the post, which garnered over 50,000 likes since it was posted on Oct. 17.

Kim and Ariana looked like twins as they posed together, showing off their waist-length, cascading blonde locks as they smiled for the camera. Ariana looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, rocking high-waisted destroyed denim and a long sleeve crop top. The blonde bombshell opted for dark eye makeup to match her monochromatic outfit, and kept her lips neutral as she showed off her pearly whites. Kim sported a nude bodysuit that showed off her famous curves, and kept her dinner look casual yet chic by pairing the plunging top with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the pic and sweet birthday message Kim posted, and flooded the comments section with “happy birthday” wishes of their own. “Omg this literally made me cry 😭😭😭😭😭,” one social media user wrote, while Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi chimed in with, “Such beauties! Happy Birthday beautiful girl ❤️😘.” Ariana even commented on the pic, writing, “I love you so much!! thank you for everything you do for me and for making me the person I am today! you have taught me so much, ur the best mom anyone could ever ask for! thank you for an amazing birthday!💗.” Happy birthday, Ariana!