Eva Mendes — she’s just like us! The ‘Lost River’ actress appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show on Oct. 17 and couldn’t stop swooning over a pic of her boyfriend Ryan Gosling.

When you’re in a relationship with one of the hunkiest actors of all time, it’s hard not to constantly swoon over him — and that’s exactly what Eva Mendes, 45, did while filming an episode of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Oct. 17. In between discussing trying to find the time in their busy schedules for a play date with their kids and what Eva’s family’s plans were for Halloween, a picture from the premiere of Eva and boyfriend Ryan Gosling’s movie, The Place Beyond The Pines, was projected onto the set behind the two talkative ladies. “What the hell?” Kelly exclaimed, while Eva said, “That’s literally me going, ‘I’m not in love with him, I’m not in love with him. What? I’m not in love.’ ‘Cause we were trying to be very professional.” Eva then spun around in her chair and lovingly gazed and the pic of the two of them as Kelly raved about how gorgeous the couple is, saying, “Look at him, though!”

Eva and Ryan are a notoriously private couple, and although the pair have been together since 2011, it’s rare to see them together in photos, let alone see one of them swoon over the other on live television! The pair have two daughters together — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3 — and have, for the most part, kept them out of the public eye.

Earlier this year in May, Eva admitted on an episode of The Talk that she and Ryan are having trouble teaching their little girls Spanish — for an adorable reason, though. “It’s harder than I thought because I speak Spanglish and that’s what they’re picking up,” she admitted. “It’s adorable but it’s technically not a language. So my little girl will be like, ‘Mami, my boca hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente.’” How precious!

Last month, on Sept. 13, Ryan and Eva stepped out for a rare sushi date in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The pair looked crazy in love as they laughed together outside of the Japanese restaurant, and Ryan, being the gentleman that he is, escorted his lovely lady in and out of the trendy eatery.