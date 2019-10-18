See Pic
Dream Kardashian, 2, & Mom Blac Chyna Rock Matching Ponytails & Share A Sweet Kiss In New Pic

dream kardashian blac chyna
Dream Kardashian truly just keeps getting cuter! Her mom, Blac Chyna, shared a new photo of the toddler on Instagram, in which she’s sharing a sweet kiss with her mama.

Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian are literally twins! The mother/daughter duo shared a sweet moment together on Oct. 17, and Chyna documented it on Instagram. In the adorable pic, Dream is kissing her mama on the lips, while they’e grabbing each other’s cheeks. They’re also both rocking matching, curly ponytails in the intimate photo. Dream is wearing an adorable black and white outfit, with stripes down the side of her sweatpants and t-shirt, while Chyna is makeup-free, and it’s simply too cute for words!

Blac and Dream have such a sweet bond, while the two-year-old is also extremely close with her dad, Rob Kardashian. Rob and Chyna have been broken up for more than two years now, and although they previously dealt with a lot of drama in their relationship, they’ve gotten to a point where they can amicably co-parent their little girl. “No animosity [is] in the air,” Chyna revealed in a June interview. “We’re all in a good place.” Blac is also in a ‘good place’ with her other ex, Tyga, who is the father of her seven-year-old son, King Cairo. In fact, the duo reunited just last weekend to celebrate King’s birthday!

Interestingly, these comments about being in a “good place” with Rob came just months after Chyna blasted him for not paying her child support, and just weeks after she slammed him for not letting Dream appear on her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna. “[Had Rob contacted me directly], I would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again, without my consent,” Blac shared on June 15.

Heartbeat 💓

However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Chyna got over her anger fairly quickly. “She’s giving Rob the benefit of the doubt on that because it’s just not worth it to her to fight,” a source close to the reality star explained in July. “She wants peace in hr lie and the best for her kids, so she chose to rise above it.” Little Dream certainly seems happy, so it looks like whatever Rob and Chyna are doing is working!