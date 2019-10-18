Demi Lovato Fans Rush To Her Defense After Nude Pics Reportedly Leaked Online: ‘It’s Disrespectful’

Demi Lovato’s fans are outraged after finding out that a Snapchat hacker leaked her alleged nude photos, and threatened to release more on Discord. They took to Twitter to fire back at the hacker and their supporters.

Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a vicious hacker, who breached the 27-year-old singer’s Snapchat account on October 17 and posted some of her alleged nude photos. What appeared to be a series of nude photos of Demi — though they could be faked — were posted to the Snapchat account, followed by a message from the hacker: “join this discord server for my nudes. SWIPE UP”. The swipe-up links to “The Chuckling Squad” account, and asks fans to sign into their Discord channel to see more nude images of Demi. The photos have all been deleted from Demi’s Snapchat, but screenshots of the images have been circulating online for hours. One of the photos uploaded to Demi’s Snapchat showed a completely nude brunette who appeared to be the “Cool singer, taking a mirror selfie in front of a closet.

Another photo showed a topless woman, who also resembled Demi, pouting at the camera. It’s unknown if Demi has reported the hacking to the police. Her fans are absolutely disgusted by the hacking, expressing concern for the effect the incident could have on her mental health; Demi spent time in rehab after overdosing on heroin and nearly dying in July 2018. She attended the funeral of a close friend, Thomas Trussell II, on October 16 — the day before she was hacked. Thomas died of an overdose. She wrote to her fans on Instagram, “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it… Addiction is NO joke.. heaven gained a beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

One fan on Twitter expressed her hurt and anger over what the hacker did to Demi, writing, “Demi Lovato nearly died a year ago, lost one of her close friends only a few days ago due to addiction struggles and now someone feels the need to hack her snapchat and leak pictures. The world makes me feel physically sick.” Another agreed, tweeting, “Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. I’m tired of this sh*t. Demi Lovato doesn’t deserve this at all!!!!!”

Demi Lovato nearly died a year ago, lost one of her close friends only a few days ago due to addiction struggles and now someone feels the need to hack her snapchat and leak pictures. The world makes me feel physically sick — india (@ind1a_h) October 18, 2019

today’s tea: ) ) )

) ( ) )

_(___(____)____(___(__ _

Demi lovato /

Deserves so. / __

Much. / |

Better. /—— _____________/ — Erin loves Selena (@ntmysabrina) October 18, 2019

More raged not only against the hacker, but cruel “fans” who mocked Demi for allegedly taking the nude pics, and those who were seeking out the pics after Demi deleted them. “Y’all scream mental health awareness, women rights, addiction awareness, me too, etc etc but when it comes to Demi Lovato it somehow doesn’t apply anymore…y’all preach when tragedy happens bit keep on trying to break someone who has been broken so many times before. Hypocrites,” a passionate fan tweeted. Another pointed out that Demi has gone through hell and back, and that the photo leak is the last thing she needs: “Demi Lovato has endured so much in her life -losing her grandmother -losing two childhood friends -losing her father -almost lost her own life -battling an eating disorder -battling a drug addiction She remains the punchline of y’all childish jokes, now y’all leaking her NUDES??”