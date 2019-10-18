Cody Simpson Sounds Smitten With Miley Cyrus In New Song ‘Golden Thing’: ‘She Let Me In’ & ‘I’m Shocked’

It seems Cody Simpson has found his new muse. After striking up a romance with Miley Cyrus, Cody released “Golden Thing,” a sweet song all about his new girlfriend!

Eric Clapton wrote “Layla” about George Harrison’s wife, Pattie Boyd. Billie Joel’s love for Christie Brinkley brought the world “Uptown Girl.” Andre 3000’s love for Erykah Badu was behind the iconic “Ms. Jackson.” Now, Cody Simpson, 22, joins them and the legion of others who have immortalized their loves in song. The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer released “Golden Thing” on October 18, and it’s all about his new girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, 26. It’s an acoustic dream that capture’s the Aussie signer’s awe for Miley, a longtime friend-turned-lover.

“Diamond throne / All on her own / Coffee skin / She let me in,” Cody sings in one verse, seemingly referring to the transition of their relationship from platonic to romantic. Leading into the chorus, he croons, “I’m shocked / It’s the golden thing she’s got / It’s a golden thing and I.”

While the production of the song boils down to just Cody and his guitar, sometimes, keeping it simple works. Clearly, Cody and his guitar are enough to make Miley swoon. “I sing softly to her / in the last daylight / and the chorus birds / in the heights of night / and if we could be heard / for whatever it’s worth / the rules in the sky / they’d cry,” sings Cody in yet another verse, according to Genius.

Cody let the cat out of the bag early, telling HollywoodLife that he was going to release this song – or, that his girlfriend was making him do it. “I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told HollywoodLife. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this sh– out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this sh– myself.’” When asked about the song, Cody said that it was “something I wrote for her while she was sick this week.”

Miley was hospitalized for tonsillitis and had them removed. As she recovered, Cody cheered her up with flowers and by serenading her with an early version of this song. “Suddenly I am feeling much better,” Miley published to her Instagram Stories, sharing a black and white video of Cody singing to her. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit and the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

In the short preview, fans got a taste of Cody’s romantic lyrics. “Deep blue jeans, movie screens, it’s a golden thing she’s got…I shouted the words in the first daylight and a chorus of words burst into sight,” he sang in the video. “Now I know that I’m hers, for whatever it’s worth, by the rule that’s in the sky.”

Cody and Miley were spotted making out on Oct. 3, about two weeks after she and Kaitlynn Carter ended their 6-week, whirlwind romance (and about two months after Miley and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, announced that they were calling it quits.) Cody confirmed that he and Miley were together on Oct. 11. “I am not single, I am not single,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[Miley’s] creative, she’s very passionate about what she does. I’m very similar in that sense, so I think that’s why we get along so well.”