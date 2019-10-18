Chris Lane Reveals He & Lauren Bushnell Will Have A ‘Small’ Wedding & Admits She’s Planning It

We can hear wedding bells! Chris Lane opened up about his wedding to Lauren Bushnell, saying the ‘planning is going great’, but he’s ‘staying out of the way.’

Chris Lane, 34 is leaving the planning of his upcoming nuptials to his fiancée Lauren Bushnell, 29. The country crooner and Bachelor alum got engaged over Father’s Day weekend in June 2019, but if fans have any questions about the actual wedding, Chris might not be the guy to go to. “I’m kind of staying out of the way,” Chris shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about his and Lauren’s wedding ceremony. The couple have yet to determine a date, but Chris made it clear it’s totally Lauren’s call. “Whenever Lauren wants it to happen, that’s when it’s going to happen. If she needs me to do anything I’ll step in and do something.” Honestly, sounds like the ideal situation for the groom-to-be!

But Chris isn’t wholly lost when it comes to the broader details of his impending nuptials. For instance, he does have a rough idea of how big it will be. “I don’t know a whole lot at this point, other than Lauren wants it to be small and that’s fine with me because her family, if we end up doing it in Nashville, will have to travel all the way from Portland, Oregon and my family will have to travel up from North Carolina, so we’re going to keep it small and intimate. Maybe at some point do a big party for all of our friends, as well,” the “I Don’t Know About You” singer shared.

It’s been an exciting few months for Chris and Lauren, who have been floating on cloud nine since their engagement. Chris is currently getting ready to head out on his Big, Big Plans Tour, which kicks off this October and heads into February, while Lauren has clearly been busy planning their wedding. Both, of course, are really enjoying being engaged. Chris popped the question in the sweetest way, “I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laidback settling and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parent’s backyard,” he told People on June 18. He later added that the pair are having “the time of our life.”

But these two crossed paths in a way that was pretty out of the ordinary. Prior to dating Chris, Lauren was previously engaged to Ben Higgins, whom she met on season 20 of The Bachelor, which filmed at the end of 2015. The two were together for a year and a half, and even had a reality show together on Freeform. However, they ended their relationship in May 2017. Lauren then met Chris when he performed at Stagecoach in 2018 and even met him backstage following his performance. The couple made their red carpet debut at the BMI Country Music Awards in November of that same year and have been going strong since. Fans cannot wait to see what Chris and Lauren (but mostly Lauren) have planned for their wedding!