A new version of a BTS song? That‘s how you ‘Make it Right.’ BTS partnered with Lauv to release a fresh take on the ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ B-side, and it’s a bop that’s sure to please the ARMYs.

Call it a remix or a reboot or a reimagining: the version of “Make It Right” that BTS dropped on Oct. 18 is a jam that will bring a ray of delight to the hearts of fans across the world. For this new version, the band — Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Suga – enlisted the help of “I Like Me Beter” singer Lauv, who brought his silky vocals to the Ed Sheeran-penned track. The original version of “Make it Right” was released in April 2019 as part of BTS’s EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, but this version might be even better!

Hours before Big Hit Entertainment announced the new version, Lauv teased that a collaboration was on the way. “did I finally #makeitright,” he tweeted on Oct. 16, sharing a picture of him with BTS. In the shot, the K-Pop stars were all dressed in white. Feeling left out, Lauv photoshopped a puffy, white shirt onto his torso. The band tweeted their approval. “You always #makeitright.” Shortly after the collaboration was confirmed, Lauv tweeted, “Can’t believe this is happening, but it is.”

Will this new remix help “Old Town Road”-ify BTS’s song? Lil Nas X remixed his record-breaking hit all the way down the old town road and back, which seemingly helped it stay on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Make It Right” was initially released as a B-side on April’s Map Of Soul: Persona, BTS’s Billboard 200 chart-topping album. The song “Make It Right” peaked at No. 95 on the Hot 100. “Boy With Luv,” BTS’s collaboration with Halsey, reached the No. 8 position on the Billboard 100.

It seems that BTS is eager to get back into the studio after their one-month “extended period of rest.” Big Hit Entertainment said that “this period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless [sic] driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.” The hiatus/break/vacation lasted just about a month. They announced on Sept. 16 that they would be going back to work, much to the delight of their fans.

BTS is now “focused and ready to continue with their tour and making music,” a source told HollywoodLife. “BTS is so dedicated to their fans and their music, and they took this period to recharge their batteries and enjoy some time with family and friends. It’s not a common practice for groups to get official vacations for extended periods of time, so it was considered a good thing that they got a break.”