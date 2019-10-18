Ariel Winter looked sexier than ever in a plunging white corset that showed off major cleavage when she posted a selfie in the shirt on Oct. 17.

Ariel Winter, 21, has been looking amazing ever since her recent split from boyfriend of three years, Levi Meaden, 32. Since the breakup, Ariel has been rocking seriously sexy outfits, and her latest look takes the cake. The Modern Family actress posted a selfie to Instagram on October 17, wearing a spaghetti strip ivory GRETEL Z. corset top in Cady Silk. The top featured a plunging neckline with an underwire bra which revealed massive cleavage and she tucked it into a pair of high-waisted acid wash red denim PINKO shorts. As for her glam, her hair was done by stylist, Clyde Haygood, who left her jet black hair parted in the middle in loose beach waves. Her makeup, done by Ash K Holm, was perfect as her eyelids were covered in a burnt orange smokey eye while her lips featured a glossy brown lipgloss.

It was rumored last month that Ariel and Levi officially called it quits, and then Ariel was spotted on a date with a mystery man at the Japanese restaurant Kiwami in Studio City on Oct. 8. Ever since the split, Ariel has been out and about in some seriously sexy outfits and aside from this corset top, she was out in LA on Oct. 17, showing off her abs in a long-sleeve gray crop top and tight high-waisted skinny jeans.

Ariel loves showing off her toned figure in a crop top, and her latest outfit featured a tight heather gray long-sleeve shirt which was super cropped, as she styled it with light wash jeans with frayed hems. She topped her look off with a black leather crossbody bag and suede mules with a small heel.

From Ariel’s corset top to her countless crop tops, she has been slaying her style lately and her figure has been looking more toned than ever, and you can click through the gallery above to see the sexiest photos of Ariel.