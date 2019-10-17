‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson: Why She ‘Won’t Apologize’ For Calling Braunwyn ‘Trash’

Vicki Gunvalson has no plans to backtrack on her harsh criticism of Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s dancing and party behavior, which fans witnessed on the Oct. 15 episode of ‘RHOC.’

Vicki Gunvalson, 57, said what she said. “Vicki has not apologized to Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] for calling her trash and won’t,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The shade was delivered on the Oct. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, while Vicki was observing Braunwyn’s dance moves at Shannon Beador’s birthday party in Del Mar. “Braunwyn f***ing bugs the s**t out of me. I’m going home. Braunwyn’s trash. She’s dancing like she’s 12 years old. She’s just classless,” Vicki vented amid the cast getaway. Despite the stinging words, our insider says that “Vicki really isn’t one to apologize for what she says.”

Braunwyn, 41, didn’t laugh off the commentary. “Braunwyn is sensitive, but either way, she didn’t appreciate Vicki’s comments. It was pretty uncalled for,” our source reveals. Vicki’s “comments” piled on after the Bravo OG witnessed Braunwyn makeout with their co-star, Tamra Judge, during the birthday dinner. Braunwyn climbed right onto Tamra’s lap and they proceeded to French kiss — there was even some boob honking involved amid the PDA spectacle. Vicki, panicking over her co-star’s table manners, issued for everyone to “go back to their chairs” in the middle of the makeout session.

“I know girls kiss girls, but they’re not lesbians so how are they doing this? And why are they enjoying it? Are they cheating?” Vicki, perplexed, asked during a confessional during Tuesday’s episode. However, Tamra ruled out the possibility of Vicki being jealous while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Oct. 16. “I think she just doesn’t like Braunwyn,” Tamra simply explained.

Season 14 serves as Braunwyn’s RHOC debut, so fans will have to wait and see how her relationship with Vicki will develop from here. However, we were given more intel on the future of Braunwyn’s friendship with Tamra after that steamy makeout! “You just got a little taste, because it keeps going on,” Shannon teased in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at The Conrad Hotel in New York City on Oct. 10.