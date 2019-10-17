Tyga References Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise And Shine’ Song In New Instagram Post

Rise and shine, indeed. Tyga borrowed Kylie Jenner’s lyrics to caption his Instagram photo, snapping us wide awake! Of course, the wink at his ex got fans talking.

Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” song has gone so viral, it’s made its way all the way from Tik Tok parodies and right into her ex’s Instagram caption. Tyga, 29, shared a photo of a tiger striped orange Lamborghini on Oct. 17, captioning it, “Rise n shine.” Of course, this could only be a reference to Kylie’s one-hit wonder — AKA, a brief clip of the makeup mogul waking up her daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, with an improvised song (you can watch it in her “Official Kylie Jenner Office Tour” video, shared on Oct. 11).

Tyga has jumped on the band wagon of fans — celebrities included, like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus — who have poked fun at Kylie’s “Rise and Shine” song. Of course, when Tyga does it, fans have questions — you know, considering the resurgence of romance rumors, following their split in early 2017! “You and Kylie are up to sum cause this getting too real now 😂,” one of Tyga’s followers commented under his post, while another fan wrote, “Kylie lyrics ? 😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂.”

This only encourages the murmurs of a reunion between Tyga and Kylie! Following the report of Kylie and Travis Scott’s breakup on Oct. 1, Kylie was seen in a parking garage at the Marquis Sunset hotel with her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine in the early morning hours of Oct. 2. That happened to be the same time Tyga was working at the hotel’s recording studio, but Kylie tweeted there “was no ‘2am date with Tyga,'” and explained she was simply dropping her friends off at the studio.

Regardless, Tyga and Kylie continued to raise eyebrows after they happened to party at the same West Hollywood nightclub, Hyde Lounge, on Oct. 6! There was also that sexy photo of Kylie that the CEO posted on Oct. 7, which Tyga “liked” (he later took back the double tap). Despite the buzz, Tyga and Kylie have continued to remain on good terms, and even had a family outing with Stormi at a pumpkin patch on Oct. 16!