Teresa Giudice Shares Glimpse Of Another Man As She Vacations In Miami After Joe’s Deportation

Teresa Giudice is living it up on yet another vacation in Miami! The ‘RHONJ’ star appears to be staying at a lavish hotel and has been spotted at various hotspots in the Magic City!

Teresa Giudice, 47, always seems to be living her best life! The mom-of-four has touched down in Miami for a getaway at Waldorf Astoria’s Boca Beach Club, and hasn’t been shy about posting up a storm on social media. In one Instagram story, eagle-eyed fans noticed she appeared to be enjoying tequila with an unidentified male. The video shows another woman pouring Don Julio for a man who is holding a clear plastic cup — we hope he at least had a chaser! A cooler can also be seen in front of the duo, and the group looks to be on a bus or large vehicle.

The sighting comes only days after Teresa says shockingly says she “hooked up” with another man amid husband Joe Giudice‘s deportation drama. In the trailer for the upcoming season of RHONJ, Teresa shows Margaret Josephs and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga a photo of a shirtless man, then admits “he’s the one I hooked up with.” In another scene, her brother Joe Gorga asks an unidentified man, “were you guys messing around?” The man, who has salt-and-pepper hair, spills the two “might’ve kissed.” Whoa! This all went down while Joe was being held in an ICE facility while it’s being decided if he will be deported to his birth country, Italy, or be allowed to remain in the United States with his family. Joe has since returned to Italy by choice, with the hope that the US government will allow him to return home.

In the same trailer, Jennifer Aydin questions if Teresa still loves her husband Joe. “I don’t know,” she responds. Later, Teresa also says she hasn’t “been happy in so long” and she just wants to “be happy again” to her sister-in-law Melissa. A source close to the couple recently informed HollywoodLife, however, that the couple are going to stay together for their four daughters.

Back to the Miami trip, though, it looks like the gang was getting a little pre-game action in before heading out for the night. In later videos, Teresa can be seen in a costume — later revealed to be Maleficent — as they dined at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s NYC Steak then partied at the casino’s nightclub. Teresa was joined by brother Joe and Melissa Gorga, who both dressed as sailors, along with several other friends.