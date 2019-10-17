Kylie recently went viral after singing ‘rise and shine’ while waking up Stormi from a nap in her last YouTube video — and the audio bit has since gone completely viral!

Stormi Webster, 1, has quite the ear for music — or singing, apparently. Stormi hilariously requested her dad Travis Scott‘s music while listening to an audio clip of her mom Kylie Jenner‘s voice! The baby is seen happily dancing and jamming away to the EDM-inspired tune, but as Kylie says “Yes! You like it?” In response, Stormi excitedly starts exclaiming “Daddy singing? DADDY SINGING!” as Kylie explains, “No baby, that’s mommy!” The hilarious video was posted to Kylie’s Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 17.

While the 22-year-old makeup mogul is not actively pursuing a career in music, fans got a listen at her amazing voice during the Kylie Cosmetics office tour video shared to YouTube a few days back. Towards the end of the tour, Kylie and her camera crew enter Stormi’s playroom to wake her up from a nap and Kylie sweetly sings the phrase “rise and shine” while looking down at her gorgeous baby. The clip has since gone completely viral, turning Kylie into the meme of the week! Fans loved the short audio clip so much that they’ve even remixed it into the club-ready tune Stormi was rocking out to.

Kylie sweetly captioned the video “daddy’s girl” with two eye roll emojis, while Stormi wore a t-shirt that says Astro — a reference to her dad’s Astroworld album that dropped in July 2018! Travis quickly got in on the action, comment “wild” with a heart eye emoji.

Stormi was been Travis’ top fan since day 1, often rocking his tour merch and even joining her dad on the road for several dates on his lengthy Astroworld Tour. The little girl also stole the show in daddy’s recent documentary Look Mom I Can Fly. Sadly, Kylie and Travis recently decided to end their romantic relationship — but they’ve remained amazing co-parents to their beautiful daughter!