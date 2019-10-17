Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got engaged in May after two years of dating — and she spilled the tea on how it went down to Ellen DeGeneres!

Scarlett Johansson, 34, opened up about how Colin Jost, 37, popped the question! “It was very personal. It was a special moment…he killed it,” Scarlett revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, Oct. 17. “But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still beautiful moment.” Scarlett and Colin — who appears on Saturday Night Live as the co-anchor the sketch series’ long-running “Weekend Update” segment — got engaged in May after two years of dating!

While ScarJo didn’t exactly reveal how her man proposed, she teased he did it in a “James Bond” like way. “It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she continued, alluding to his SNL news desk. “He’s very charming and thoughtful and romantic.” Nosy Ellen, of course, continued to push for the juicy details — and straight up asked Scarlett if a hot air balloon made the cut. “No, hot air balloon involved,” the Black Widow actress confirmed.”I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing” — okay, Scarlett is giving us all the feels right now!

The happy couple’s engagement was confirmed by Scarlett’s publicist in May, but the duo reportedly haven’t set a wedding date. Shortly after, an insider shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scarlett was completely “giddy” over the news, and that he’s “wonderful with her [4-year-old] daughter [Rose].” Colin and Scarlett were reportedly set up by his SNL co-star Kate McKinnon after Scarlett co-hosted the show for the fifth time in 2017. Romance rumors began shortly after, as the pair were seen getting cozy at the after party. The couple eventually made their public debut at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History.

While this is the first marriage for Colin, it will be Scarlett’s third: the stunning blonde was previously married to Romain Dauriac, 37, from 2014-2017, with whom she shares daughter Rose, and to Ryan Reynolds, 42 from 2008-2011.