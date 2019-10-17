Savannah Chrisley’s Fiance Responds To Breakup Rumors After She’s Photographed Without Engagement Ring

Savannah Chrisley got engaged to Nic Kerdiles on Christmas Eve — how romantic! Her man set the record straight about their relationship status on Todd Chrisley’s latest podcast episode.

Is there trouble in paradise with Savannah Chrisley, 22, and fiance Nic Kerdiles, 25? The Chrisley Knows Best star got the rumor mill turning after she was spotted without engagement ring on Instagram — but Nic is setting the record straight! “It’s funny how people read into the smallest things like that. But I mean, yeah I get that, there’s no engagement ring in some of her pictures,” the professional hockey player said on Todd Chrisley‘s podcast Chrisley Confessions Wednesday, Oct. 17. “I mean, we’re together. Savannah and I are fine.”

The adorable couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and though they’re both young, Nic says they are incredibly committed to each other and the relationship. “We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it’s not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs,” the Texas native continued. “There’s a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there’s a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place.” Future father-in-law Todd chimed in as Nic was speaking, noting that the couple are “very engaged.” While close friends and family were aware of the pairs engagement, the couple didn’t share the news with the world until April.

So, when will the duo be walking down the aisle? “We don’t have an exact date for the wedding yet, but we’re working on ourselves right now. And it feels great being engaged to the woman of my dreams, the woman I’m…spending the rest of my life with, and I’m pretty lucky, that’s for sure,” Nic continued. Savannah has yet to comment on any of the speculation, but we heard Nic loud and clear!

Savannah’s new pixie haircut added to further speculation that the 22-year-old was newly single — but it seemed she was simply up for a fresh look! “That woman, she can rock any haircut, it’s incredible…but she’s beautiful inside and out and she’s one strong woman, she’s brave, she’s courageous. She did this for a lot of reasons and I’m really proud of her,” Nic gushed.

While Nic noted he doesn’t live with his leading lady, he did confirm the pair see each other every day. “We’re in a great place, honestly. And I think that we’re only gonna get stronger, because, like I said, we’ve…started making our relationship a priority and we are working on ourselves and admitting to the things we’ve done wrong, and that’s been the biggest blessing, it really has. So, for anybody who’s doubting whether we’re together or not, we are together, we are very happy, and we are continuously working on our relationship.”