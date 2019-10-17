Royalty Brown is the Halloween queen! Chris Brown’s adorable five-year-old got in on the season’s spooky fun when she went to a pumpkin patch with her mom, and got her face painted like a kitty cat.

It’s almost Halloween, and you know what that means: the pumpkin patches are open and the celebrities are coming out in droves to visit. Even though it’s still sunny and in the 80s in October, stars are bringing their kids out to celebrate some fall fun. That includes model Nia Guzman, who took her daughter with Chris Brown, Royalty Brown, to Underwood Family Farms on October 16. Five-year-old Royalty and her baby sister, Sinatra L.A., looked like they were having such a blast while picking pumpkins and posing for pics with their mama. Royalty, who was wearing an adorable cat eared headband from Claire’s, even got her face painted to look like a kitty! Ro’s best friend, Avery, also came along for the trip to the Moorpark, California patch. He and Royalty looked so cute as they laughed and played together. Look at his missing teeth!

Nia posted a set of photos from the day, too, on her own Instagram account. They revealed that she, Royalty, and Sinatra were all wearing mommy-and-me outfits: matching orange t-shirts, covered with spooky spiderwebs, from Little Mia Bella that said “boo” on the front. Royalty and Sinatra were also wearing the tiniest pairs of cool, checkered Vans skate shoes and ripped jeans. We weren’t kidding when we said all of the celebrities in Hollywood were hitting up pumpkin patches right now. Kylie Jenner took her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to a farm near Los Angeles on the same day, and proved that she’s Aunt of the Year by bringing along two of Stormi’s cousins!

Little Stormi looked so sweet, wearing grey pajamas covered in pumpkins while toddling around the patch and playing on farm equipment (safely) with Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson, 1, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 2. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green even got in on the fun with their three kids, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, on October 13, and the couple looked so in love during their night out, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

“They looked really happy and couldn’t stop smiling throughout the night while taking in the sights and playing with their kids at some of the activities,” the eyewitness shared of the fun-filled visit to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas.