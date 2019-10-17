Recap
‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Reveals He’s In Therapy With Jen 3 Mos. Before Arrest

On the Oct. 17 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Ronnie gets back together with Jen following their blow-up in Vegas, and reveals they’re in therapy to work on their issues.

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed at the beginning of July — three months before Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for allegedly getting physical with Jen Harley in Los Angeles, and two months after he insisted they were done “for good” after a fight in Las Vegas (which aired during last week’s episode). The crew was all on the east coast for Deena Cortese’s son’s baptism, and Vinny Guadagnino met up with Ronnie for some guy time before they linked up with everyone else.

Ronnie told Vinny that he and Jen were back together, which, of course, was quite concerning. After all, at this point, Ronnie and Jen had already broken up and reconciled countless times, and it was no secret that their relationship was incredibly volatile. Jen was also arrested twice after explosive fights with the reality star. However, Ronnie insisted that things were different this time. “After that s*** went down in Vegas, we broke up for a month or two,” he revealed. “Then I finally got to a point where I was like…do you want to go see a therapist and get help? Because we had to figure something out.”

The issues in Ronnie and Jen’s relationship are extra complicated because they share a daughter, Ariana, together. Ronnie seemed very confident that their troubles were fixed for real this time, though. “Getting help with someone in therapy, you learn what to do, and what not to do,” he explained. “It’s so much hard work and effort, but it’s starting to work.” He also assured Vinny that things had gotten “better” since the therapy sessions began.

Of course, we’ve seen this play out in real time, and we know that the happy times don’t last long for the couple. At the beginning of September, Ronnie and Jen broke up again, only to get back together just weeks later. They attended an event together in L.A. on Oct. 3, where Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things were going good and that he had a “strong love” for Jen. The two were also photographed packing on PDA at the event.

However, just hours later, police were called to the AirBnB that Ronnie and Jen were staying at. He was Tasered and taken into police custody, then hit with a temporary order to stay 100 yards away from Jen. Although Ronnie and Jen have yet to comment on what happened themselves, it was reported by TMZ that the Jersey Shore star allegedly chased Jen out of the house with a knife and got physical with her. We’ll see how this all plays out on the show when new episodes of Jersey Shore air on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.