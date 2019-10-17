Rachel Lindsay Fires Back At Colton Underwood: I Won’t ‘Entertain’ Him On Social Media

Rachel Lindsay has a message for Colton Underwood after he dissed her on an Instagram post about her feud with Raven Gates: let’s have a ‘grown ass conversation’ about it!

Rachel Lindsay is not staying silent about her supposed beef with Colton Underwood. For one thing, she doesn’t know why he has a problem with her! “I’m so confused as to why he thinks I ran my mouth,” The Bachelorette star, 34, said during her October 16, appearance on Whit & Ry. “It’s so petty to me. As much as I wanted to go at him in the comments section, I just thought, ‘You know what? Excuse me. I need to go interview Oprah Winfrey.’ That was literally my mindset. I don’t have time for this.” The former Bachelor, 27, had slammed Rachel in the comments on an October 3 Us Weekly Instagram post about her feud with former friend and fellow season 21 The Bachelor contestant Raven Gates.

Colton wrote, “Shocker. Rachel mad at another person… does she like anyone?” Colton then added, “I’m not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she’s spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to [girlfriend] Cassie [Randolph]… Funny thing is I have never met her.” So, if they’ve never met, then what’s the deal? That’s what Rachel would like to know! “I would love for Colton to actually come on the podcast because what I’m not going to do is entertain you in the comments section of somebody else’s post,” Rachel said on Whit & Ry.

“What I will do is have a grown ass conversation with you and we can talk about it, but what I don’t appreciate are the accusations being made because I believe he said I ran my mouth to Cassie,” the Ghosted host continued. “Well, your girl follows me on Instagram so I don’t know what I could have said. He’s making it seem like I said ‘Don’t be with him.’ I would never tell another woman not to be with a man unless I had some type of relationship with her. I met Cassie three months ago, so I don’t understand why you’re commenting on it on an Instagram post.” You can listen to Rachel’s full Whit & Ry interview above.

I’ll come on your podcast Rachel. One condition: ask your producer to leave it raw, unedited and untouched. Looking forward to meeting you & pointing out your hypocrisy over the last year. https://t.co/O3yuMYa5Yd — Colton Underwood (@colton) October 17, 2019

Colton did not react well when he found out about the interview. He clapped back on Twitter the same day, writing, “I’ll come on your podcast Rachel. One condition: ask your producer to leave it raw, unedited and untouched. Looking forward to meeting you & pointing out your hypocrisy over the last year.” Damn!