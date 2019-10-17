National Pasta Day 2019: Never-Ending Pasta Bowls At Olive Garden & More Epic Discounts

Ciao, bellas! October 17 is National Pasta Day, and your fave Italian restaurants are celebrating by providing amazing deals and steals for delicious pasta dishes.

Today in news you can use — it’s National Pasta Day! October 17 is when the United States celebrates all things carbs, sauce covered, and filled with cheese, which we should every day, to be honest. What better way to mark the occasion by filling up on your favorite pasta dishes, and at a discount, no less. The top Italian restaurants in the United States have excellent promotions and offers to make the 2019 edition of National Pasta the best one yet. While some of these deals are month-long steals, why not take advantage of them on the happiest day of the year?

Let’s start off with the national chains. First up is Olive Garden — duh. The beloved, life-changing Never-Ending Pasta bowl deal is officially back through November 24. So rest assured, if you have different dinner plans tonight, you still have plenty of time to get your Olive Garden fix. Here’s the deal: get unlimited pasta, plus soup or salad, and those incredible breadsticks, starting at $10.99. At Applebee’s, you can get the new pasta & grill combo for $9.99. That consists of one grilled entree, plus a pasta dish on the side. Carrabba’s has this great offer for a limited time only: order any entree (obviously pasta) and take home another meal of your choice (pasta again) for $10. This promotion includes soup or salad and bread, by the way!

Macaroni Grill’s Feast for Five deal is online-only, and only available Sundays to Thursdays starting at 4:00pm, so remember that before you head to the restaurant! For the month of October, get spaghetti bolognese or chicken fettuccini alfredo, Caesar salad, and rosemary peasant bread for $25. Pickup or delivery only! Another cool promo — if you’re a first responder, you get a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti during the entire month of October. At Bertucci’s, dine-in guests can get fresh-baked rolls, choice of Insalata or Caesar Salad, one large cheese pizza, and choice of one family-style pasta for $40. This deal is available through October 27!

Maggiano’s has the right idea. You can get $10 off your next visit to the restaurant chain with an email sign-up. October 17 seems like the perfect day to do that. And this one is super exciting. Buca di Beppo is celebrating World Pasta Month, not just National Pasta Day, by introducing three new dishes: Shrimp Limoncino, Roasted Vegetable Genovese, and Pork Ragu with Pappardelle. And — drumroll, please — complete a form on their website and you could win a six-day trip to Italy, with airfare, accommodations, transfers, tours, and cooking classes all covered. Ciao!