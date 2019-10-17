Nancy Pelosi Hailed By Meghan McCain As A ‘Bad B—h’ For Standing Up To Donald Trump’s Insults

‘The View’ co-host Meghan McCain couldn’t hold back on Twitter after Donald Trump’s latest tweet! Earlier, Trump referred to Nancy Pelosi as a ‘third rate politician.’

Megan McCain, 34, is standing up for Nancy Pelosi, 79! “What is this thing everywhere where tough women who don’t put up with s–t are ‘unhinged’?!” Megan tweeted on Weds., Oct 16. “Nancy looks like a bad b—h in control of a room entirely filled with men!” The View co-host was responding to a tweet posted by President Donald Trump a few hours prior, that included a photo of Nancy — who is Speaker of the United States House of Representatives — standing with her finger pointed directly at Trump. “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” Donald, 73, quipped on the social media platform.

The Democratic leaders — including Nancy — convened at the White House on Oct. 16 for a meeting on Syria. The meeting came shortly after Trump’s administration announced that they are withdrawing troops from Syria, therefore, allowing Turkish troops to invade Kurdish territory — directly benefiting Russia’s goals. “All roads seem to lead to [Russian President, Vladmir] Putin with [Trump],” Nancy said at a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15. A bipartisan vote on a resolution opposing troop withdrawal furthers the tension between the White House and the Democrats, and it’s no secret that Donald Trump gravely dislikes when people disagree with him. While the tension between Nancy and Donald isn’t new, Nancy was also the one who announced that Congress was launching an impeachment inquiry against the President on Sept. 24.

While no press was allowed inside the meeting, Nancy later confirmed that the President shockingly referred to her as a “third rate politician.” Nancy has been actively involved in politics for decades, and was first elected in 1976 as Democratic National Committee member from California — giving her years of experience over the current President. Among her many accomplishments, she remains the first and only woman to become Speaker of House and was instrumental in passing several landmark bills. “What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown, sad to say,” Nancy told press after the meeting, according to CNN. She also added that the Trump “very shaken up” by the Syria vote.

What is this thing everywhere where tough women who don’t put up with shit are “unhinged”?! Nancy looks like a bad bitch in control of a room entirely filled with men! https://t.co/jHPk51Bm3S — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 17, 2019

“He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer later shared. “This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts.” Several attendees walked out after Trump’s insulting comment, Schumer also confirmed — and Nancy herself departed abruptly after Trump blatantly disrespected her in front of others.

In a boss move, Nancy later took the photo posted by the President and used it as her Twitter cover image! The update was quickly noticed by her Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill, who also jumped into the conversation. “Thanks for the new cover photo @realDonaldTrump!” he tweeted.