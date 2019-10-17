Miley Cyrus: Why She’s ‘Not Really Paying Attention’ To Liam Hemsworth’s New Romance

Liam Hemsworth may have a new lady in his life, but a source close to Miley Cyrus spilled all the deets about why she’s not even paying attention to his brand new romance.

It’s been hard to keep up with the Miley-Liam relationship drama, but we are HERE for it! After Liam Hemsworth, 29, was spotted holding hands with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown, 22, on Oct. the world seemingly waited on pins and needles for Miley’s reaction. However, it looks like the “Mother’s Daughter” singer isn’t putting any of her energy towards thinking about her ex’s hot new romance. “Right now, Miley is so happy being with Cody that she’s not really paying attention to Liam and Maddison because she knows that is the past,” a source EXCLUSIVELY spilled to HollywoodLife.

“Liam was more conservative than Cody and she’s realizing now that she’s older she’s changed. She’s really happy with Cody. It’s safe and it’s easy for her. She’s known Cody for years and her family has known him since he and Miley were kids. She and Cody have a history. This is a completely different thing for her than Liam and they’re just having a lot of fun together which Miley needs right now,” the source added. “It’s nothing super serious and more casual and seeing where it goes, but they do really like each other and have great chemistry together.”

After splitting from Liam earlier this summer, then moving onto a hot-and-heavy six-week fling with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, Miley stunned fans across the globe when she and current beau Cody Simpson, 22, were spotted making out over smoothie bowls on Oct. 3. The pair have not been shy about their budding romance, as both Cody and Miley have plastered each other all over their respective Instagram accounts. Cody also gushed about Miley at the Tiffany Men’s launch event in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, and the pair even had breakfast with Miley’s mom Tish the next morning.