Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Role Play During Super Cute Car Singalong To ‘Barbie Girl’

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson took advantage of their singing talents to act out the intro to the 1997 classic, ‘Barbie Girl.’ Cody played an especially convincing Ken.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Cody Simpson, 22, have reached an important stage in their new romance — posting car singalong videos. The lovers blasted Aqua’s iconic bop from 1997, “Barbie Girl,” and launched right into character for Miley’s Instagram Story on Oct. 17. “Hi Barbie,” Cody uttered in his best Ken-like voice, and Miley squealed back, “Hi Ken!” You know the drill. “You wanna go for a ride?” Cody continued — an appropriate question, since he was behind the wheel — and Miley sang back, “Sure Ken!” And then, Cody completed the intro that ’90s kids have been singing for more than two decades: “Jump in.”

Coincidentally, Airbnb announced that it’ll be renting out its replica of Barbie’s “Malibu Dreamhouse” to one lucky group on the same day Miley and Cody sang along to “Barbie Girl.” But Miley and Cody have been on a PDA-posting mission ever since they were first filmed kissing over acai bowls on Oct. 3, coincidences aside.

Miley stuck her hand down Cody’s pants — yes, literally — in a steamy photo shared on Oct. 16. The “Slide Away” singer also shared a snapshot of her smooching the Aussie cutie over soup bowls on Oct. 14, writing, “Soup is an aphrodisiac.” Everything seems to be an aphrodisiac these days, considering all the intimate pictures and videos that Miley and Cody have been updating their Instagram accounts with!

It may seem wild to see these two love’d up, so soon after Miley’s splits with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, and her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. But we’ve heard Miley and Cody’s lives have been anything but wild — the whole reason they’re clicking so well now! “Partying isn’t a part of [Miley’s] life anymore and Cody seems to be right in sync with her on that. Back in the old days, when they used to hang out, they’d be watching the sun come up together after a long night of partying. Now they’re getting up together to do sunrise yoga,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who added that the singers have “grown up so much and the cool thing is that they’re in a very similar place in life so in a lot of ways it’s really a case of good timing.”

Cody also shared this reasoning while speaking to HollywoodLife at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch Event in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. “We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot and we like, had a lot of fun then, but now we found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy,” he explained.