Kris Jenner Fears A Massive Family Feud Between Kim & Kourtney: They ‘Fight Dirty’ 

After the ‘KUWTK’ mid-season trailer, which showed Kim and Kourtney viciously fighting, dropped on Oct. 16, it brought back anxious feelings for Kris. She knows her girls are closer than ever, but she’s worried about how hostile their arguments get sometimes.

Kris Jenner always has a handle on the family dynamics, but, there are times when she worries about her daughters and the way they communicate. In the new mid-season trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was released on Wednesday, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian went at it over the show. Kim suggested firing Kourtney from KUWTK after Kourtney said she “didn’t care” if the show ended. Ultimately, the tensions between the two — who are known to butt heads — are at an all-time high, and Kris is worried it could eventually affect the family.

“The girls do fight very dirty. They don’t hold back and often say very hurtful things,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “But, they also don’t shy away from talking about it. When things get ugly, Kris forces them to talk it out. She works very hard to play peacemaker when her girls fight because she knows how important it is that they stick together,” the insider explains, adding that Kris always reminds her daughters what’s most important. — “If they don’t have each other they have nothing. One of Kris’ biggest fears is that they’ll get into some sort of ugly family feud. She knows it could tear them apart.”

Although the trailer aired Kourtney and Kim’s argument, it’s important to note that the episodes were filmed a number of months ago. “Kourtney and Kim are getting along as of today,” the source confirms, noting that they’ve moved past the dispute. However, that can literally change at any moment. “They’ve always been the ones in the family that fight the most. It’s been that way since they were very young. They love hard and fight just as hard,” the insider explained.

In the mid-season trailer, Kris even notes that the dynamic between her daughters has shifted. “I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side,” she says, adding, “And I feel like it’s gotten a little ‘Mean Girls’.”

As the clip goes on, Kim and Kourtney’s tensions grow.

“Kim can be the biggest f—king evil person on the planet,” Kourtney admits, as a scene of an angry Kim saying, “We’re firing Kourtney, she’s out,” plays.

Kris then steps in to play peacemaker and informs Kim that she’s got a head head. “As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight,” she tells her daughter.

After the sisters talk about lack of respect and judgement, the trailer ends with a message from Kris: “I feel like we just need to press a reset button. You guys have got to get back to the fact that we’re just family.”

We’ll have to see how it all plays out. Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on E!