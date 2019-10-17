‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Kardashian Insists She Doesn’t ‘Need’ A Man — I’m ‘Content’ With Myself   

Kourtney Kardashian is comfortable in the skin she’s in and doesn’t need to be ‘texting random guys that are meaningless.’ The mom of 3 gets candid about what she wants out of life in a preview for an all new ‘KUWTK’ on Sunday, October 20!

Kourtney Kardashian knows what she wants out of life — and, it has nothing to do with guys or partying. While the eldest Kardashian sister certainly loves to have a good time, her energy is in a different place these days, she says in a new preview [SEEN HERE] for Sunday’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that. I’m just content hanging out with my friends.” the Poosh founder, 40, tells friend Larsa Pippen. The two stepped away from Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq for a private conversation in beachfront cabana during a Turks and Caicos vacation.

I just feel like I’m on a different vibe. I just feel so content with just myself, like, I don’t feel like I need anybody,” Kourtney says, noting that although she and Larsa are not in the same place, she’d never judge her. While Larsa says she isn’t in the same place as Kourtney, she does admit that she understands her friend, noting that she could feel the way Kourtney does in a matter of days.

“My energy isn’t going towards partying or guys,” Kourtney says, explaining, “I’d rather hang out at the house and be silly and you know dance and whatever instead…I just don’t feel like I need anyone else to hang out with, texting random guys that are meaningless.”

Later on in a confessional Kourtney explained why she chose to confide in Larsa. “It feels good to open up to Larsa and really have her understand that I’m just in a different place and that my energy isn’t going towards partying or guys — because even if we’re at different places in our lives, she’ll still always be one of my best friends,” Kourtney says. Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 pm on E!